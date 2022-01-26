HealthMin Rafila: Although there is a sharp increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases in Romania, there no reason to panic; schools remain open



HealthMin Rafila: Although there is a sharp increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases in Romania, there no reason to panic; schools remain open.

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Wednesday said that, although there is a sharp increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases in Romania, with more than 34,200 new cases recorded since yesterday, there is no reason to panic. He also said the schools remain open. “There is no reason... (...)