C&W: Financial, Medical, IT&C, Retail Among Most Active Sectors On Bucharest Office Leasing Market

C&W: Financial, Medical, IT&C, Retail Among Most Active Sectors On Bucharest Office Leasing Market. Companies operating in the financial, medical services, IT&C and retail sectors were the most active tenants on the office leasing market in capital Bucharest in 2021, in terms of the average transaction size, according to real estate consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]