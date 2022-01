PwC: Global M&A Market Hit Record Highs In 2021

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market set new records in 2021 in terms of both volume and value. The number of announced deals exceeded 62,000 globally in 2021, up an unprecedented 24% from 2020, and publicly disclosed deal values reached all-time highs of US$5.1 trillion, in line with PwC