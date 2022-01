AmCham: Romania’s OECD Accession Could Be A Competitive Advantage, Similar To Its EU Membership

AmCham: Romania’s OECD Accession Could Be A Competitive Advantage, Similar To Its EU Membership. AmCham on Wednesday welcomed Romania’s success of being one of the six candidate countries with which the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has decided to open accession discussions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]