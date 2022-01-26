Raiffeisen Bank Assists Insight Investment On Sale Of Several Farms In Calarasi To African Industries Group

Raiffeisen Bank Assists Insight Investment On Sale Of Several Farms In Calarasi To African Industries Group. Raiffeisen Bank on Wednesday said it assisted investment fund Insight Investment, as financial advisor, on the sale transaction of Dutch-based company Thames Farming Enterprises to African Industries Group (AIG), with investments in Europe, the Middle East and West (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]