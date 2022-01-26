 
Raiffeisen Bank Assists Insight Investment On Sale Of Several Farms In Calarasi To African Industries Group
Raiffeisen Bank on Wednesday said it assisted investment fund Insight Investment, as financial advisor, on the sale transaction of Dutch-based company Thames Farming Enterprises to African Industries Group (AIG), with investments in Europe, the Middle East and West (...)

International Holocaust Remembrance Day. PM Ciuca: Let us not forget that intolerance and hatred kill Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the main message of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day is not to forget that intolerance and hatred kill, and lack of solidarity in the face of oppression can turn any of us, at anytime, into victims. “On January 27, 1945, one of the most... The (...)

Gheorghita: There are currently no data to justify fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines Coordinator of the COVID-19 national vaccination campaign , the military physician Valeriu Gheorghita said on Thursday that at the moment there are still no data to justify a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, and that even under the first schedule current vaccines provide protection against (...)

PNL's Citu: A renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is impossible, that means throwing away 30 billion euro Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated, on Thursday, that a renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is impossible. “We told international partners when we negotiated the PNRR that this is the final form, we all agreed, we signed a final form (...)

Printing Company Rottaprint Eyes EUR1M Investments In Digitizing Operations, Developing Products Rottaprint, the main flexographic printing company producing self-adhesive labels and flexible packaging in Romania, targets investments of almost EUR1 million in 2022 to enhance the quality of products and work conditions and to digitize operations, according to Cristi Nechita-Rotta, CEO of (...)

European Commission Approves Restructuring Aid Of Up To EUR2.7B For Romania Power Company CE Oltenia The European Commission (EC) on Wednesday said it has approved Romania’s plan to grant up to EUR2.66 billion in restructuring aid to energy company Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia).

MassifWinter: Poiana Brasov festival postponed amid rising Covid-19 incidence rate Massif Winter 2022, an event scheduled to take place in March in Poiana Brașov, a well-known resort in central Romania, was postponed because of the high Covid-19 incidence rate, the organizers announced. It was rescheduled for the 2022-2023 winter season. In Braşov, the Covid-19 incidence rate (...)

ING Bank Romania Grants Second Loan Facility, Of RON10M, To Agrinvest Credit IFN ING Bank Romania has granted the second loan facility of RON10 million (EUR2 million) to the company Agrinvest Credit IFN specialized in financing the Romanian agricultural sector.

 


