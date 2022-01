EY: Romania M&A Market Sees Strong Recovery In 2021

EY: Romania M&A Market Sees Strong Recovery In 2021. The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in Romania rebounded strongly in 2021 against 2020 in terms of deal value, which climbed 32% to $6.2 billion (EUR5.2 billion), and deal numbers that stood at 178, underscoring the strength of investor confidence in the Romanian business climate and (...)