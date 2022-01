Romgaz Eyes RON12B Revenue, RON1.7B Net Profit In 2022

Romgaz Eyes RON12B Revenue, RON1.7B Net Profit In 2022. Natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) targets operating revenue of RON12.3 billion and net profit of RON1.73 billion in 2022, in line with the company’s draft budget of revenue and expenditure for 2022 which is subject to shareholders’ (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]