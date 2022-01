Ana Birchall Joins Nuclearelectrica As Special Envoy For Strategic And International Affairs

Ana Birchall, former social democrat justice minister back in 2019, was appointed Special Envoy for Strategic and International Affairs at Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]