Sadalbari Buys EUR10,000 Worth Of Romcab Shares

Sadalbari Buys EUR10,000 Worth Of Romcab Shares. Sadalbari SRL, the majority shareholder of Romanian insolvent fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO), has increased its ownership stake in Romcab following two acquisitions of stocks worth almost RON51,400 (EUR10,000), in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]