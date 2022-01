German group Knauf buys mineral wool factory in Romania

German group Knauf buys mineral wool factory in Romania. Knauf Insulation, part of the German construction materials group Knauf, announced it signed a contract to purchase Gecsat, a glass mineral wool factory in Târnăveni, Mureș county, Profit.ro reported. The Romanian company reported RON 33 mln revenues and a RON 5 mln (over EUR 1 mln) net profit in (...)