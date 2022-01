Kiwi Finance: Housing affordability in Romania is highest in 17 years

Kiwi Finance: Housing affordability in Romania is highest in 17 years. Romanian credit broker Kiwi Finance, part of the OLX Group, has launched the first housing affordability index that takes into account the salaries paid in different localities, Ziarul Financiar reported. It reflects the average price of the residential properties (apartments and houses), per (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]