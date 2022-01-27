AmCham stresses RO Govt. should place OECD accession high on its agenda
Jan 27, 2022
AmCham stresses RO Govt. should place OECD accession high on its agenda.
Romania's OECD accession may be a competitive advantage for the country, similar to its EU membership. Still, for this, the target must be turned into a leading priority on the Government's agenda, given that the accession timing mainly depends on each country's pace and capacity to implement (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]