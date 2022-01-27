Wiiw trusts RO economic growth accelerates, public gap shrinks to 3%-of-GDP by 2024

Wiiw trusts RO economic growth accelerates, public gap shrinks to 3%-of-GDP by 2024. The Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) expects a growth of 4.4% for the 11 countries of Central and Eastern Europe (EU-CEE11) in 2022. Romania's performance (+4.3%) is seen just under the average. However, Romania's combined growth in 2020-2021 (roughly 2.9% based on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]