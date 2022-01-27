Raiffeisen Romania: GDP growth possibly under 4%, but BNR must hike rates faster

It is possible that the economic growth in Romania will be even lower than 4% in 2022, and a large number of bankruptcies are not excluded, said Ionut Dumitru, chief economist of Raiffeisen Romania. He reasoned that not all producers would be able to transfer to customers the sharp energy (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]