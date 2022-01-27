Colosseum Mall signs a lease agreement with Douglas, to join the mall’s expansion project

Colosseum Mall signs a lease agreement with Douglas, to join the mall’s expansion project. Colosseum Mall announces that Douglas will be part of its tenant portfolio in its expansion project which is going to be completed and inaugurated in S1 2022. Douglas is the leading premium beauty platform in Europe, with over 2000 stores and more than 160,000 beauty and lifestyle products (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]