First Stock Market Listing In 2022: ROCA Industry Starts Trading On AeRO Market On Jan 27

First Stock Market Listing In 2022: ROCA Industry Starts Trading On AeRO Market On Jan 27. Roca Industry, through Holdingrock1, a holding company that brings together the companies BICO Industries and SARCOM, building materials manufacturers belonging to ROCA Investments platform, debuts on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on January 27 under the ticker symbol (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]