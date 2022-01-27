Survey: Most Romanians think NATO will defend country in the event of a conflict in Ukraine



Survey: Most Romanians think NATO will defend country in the event of a conflict in Ukraine.

A total of 70.3% of the respondents to a survey carried out by INSCOP Research think NATO will defend the country in the context of an increased risk of conflict in Ukraine. The survey, “Public distrust: West vs East, the rise of the nationalism in the era of disinformation and fake news,” was (...)