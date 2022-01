ING Bank Romania Grants Second Loan Facility, Of RON10M, To Agrinvest Credit IFN

ING Bank Romania Grants Second Loan Facility, Of RON10M, To Agrinvest Credit IFN. ING Bank Romania has granted the second loan facility of RON10 million (EUR2 million) to the company Agrinvest Credit IFN specialized in financing the Romanian agricultural sector. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]