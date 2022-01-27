Modern Food Retailers In Romania Unveil Plans For 600 New Store Openings And Relocations In 2022

Modern Food Retailers In Romania Unveil Plans For 600 New Store Openings And Relocations In 2022. Modern food retailers in Romania target some 600 new store openings and relocations in 2022, which means the universe of local hypermarkets, supermarkets, modern convenience stores, discount and cash & carry stores will be nearing 4,500 units, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]