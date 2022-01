Professional Farma Line Opens Two New Pharmacies In Prahova County, Reaches 25 Units

Professional Farma Line Opens Two New Pharmacies In Prahova County, Reaches 25 Units. Pharmacy chain Professional Farma Line, held by Razvan Munteanu and Horia Bunget, opened two more pharmacies in Prahova County in early 2022, reaching a 25-unit network. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]