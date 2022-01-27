French DefMin Parly gives assurances in Bucharest: France stands alongside Romania, it never abandons its allies and friends. Vasile Dincu: Romania has a special partnership with France



French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, on an official visit to Bucharest, gave assurances on Thursday, during a meeting with Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu, that her country will never abandon its allies and friends and that it will stand alongside Romania. “France, as a (...)