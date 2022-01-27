DefMin Dincu on deployment of 1.000 American troops in Romania: Decision existed for a long time and is not directly related to the situation in the region



The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, declared on Wednesday evening that the decision regarding the deployment in the next period of a contingent of 1,000 American troops in Romania has existed for a long time and is not directly related to the situation in the region and, as such,... (...)