GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 31.683 following over 100.000 tests done in last 24 hours.

As many as 31,683 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, with 2,572 fewer than the previous day, where over 100,000 tests were done, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Thursday. Apart from the new cases, 3,388 are in reinfected (...)