ForMin Aurescu at CoD Governing Council meeting underlines need to strengthen democracies amidst an amplification of threats to democratic values, as a result of the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the 34th meeting of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies (CoD) on Wednesday, Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu mentioned that amidst an amplification of threats to democratic values, as a result of the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and the use of hybrid means, (...)