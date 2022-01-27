 
Ambassador Gebauer announces Luftwaffe’s participation in the Enhanced Air Policing South : Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania
The German Ambassador in Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, states that his country “continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania”, in the context of the current security situation. In a message sent by the diplomatic mission to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the ambassador stressed that starting in (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fintech Platform Filbo Raises RON10M From Investors Via Bond Issue Filbo, a fintech platform for small entrepreneurs, held by the company OMRO, has attracted RON10 million from investors through a bond issue brokered by Goldring.

Law Firm RTPR Advises SARMIS Capital On Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Smart ID Dynamics Law firm RTPR has assisted private equity fund SARMIS Capital in relation to the acquisition of a majority stake in Smart ID Dynamics, a provider of software and hardware solutions, with a turnover above RON85 million in 2021.

Brick Romania In Talks To Expand Its Local Store Chain Brick Romania, a local DIY and home improvement retailer based in Constanta, wants to expand across Romania, including in capital Bucharest.

Bergenbier GM elected president of the Romanian Brewers Association The members of the Romanian Brewers Association elected Mihai Voicu as president. Voicu is the general manager of Bergenbier SA, one of the largest brewing companies in Romania, part of the Molson Coors group. Mihai Voicu took over this position from Paul Barnett, the president of Ursus (...)

OECD: Romania's GDP Growth Projected To Grow By 4.5% In 2022 And 2023 A report released Friday (Jan 28) by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that, according to OECD predictions, Romania’s economy grew by 6.3% in 2021 and is expected to grow by 4.5% in 2022 and (...)

Alesonor kicks off works at first phase of Amber Forest green residential project near Bucharest Property developer Alesonor announced on January 27 that it started building the first villas of Amber Forest - a new green residential project close to Bucharest. The company says Amber Forest will be the first green suburb in Romania. The total investment is estimated at EUR 110 million, of (...)

Polish Scallier to build new retail park in eastern Romania Polish company Scallier announced on January 27 that it obtained the building permit for a new retail park to be developed in Vaslui, eastern Romania. The facility will have a leasable area of ​​9,975 sqm and is scheduled to be put into service this year. According to the company, about half of (...)

 


