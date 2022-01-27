Ambassador Gebauer announces Luftwaffe’s participation in the Enhanced Air Policing South : Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania

Ambassador Gebauer announces Luftwaffe's participation in the Enhanced Air Policing South : Germany continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania. The German Ambassador in Bucharest, Peer Gebauer, states that his country "continues to position itself firmly alongside Romania", in the context of the current security situation. In a message sent by the diplomatic mission to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the ambassador stressed that starting in (...)