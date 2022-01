European Commission Approves Restructuring Aid Of Up To EUR2.7B For Romania Power Company CE Oltenia

The European Commission (EC) on Wednesday said it has approved Romania's plan to grant up to EUR2.66 billion in restructuring aid to energy company Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]