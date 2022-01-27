Gheorghita: There are currently no data to justify fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines
Coordinator of the COVID-19 national vaccination campaign , the military physician Valeriu Gheorghita said on Thursday that at the moment there are still no data to justify a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, and that even under the first schedule current vaccines provide protection against (...)
