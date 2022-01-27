PNL’s Citu: A renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is impossible, that means throwing away 30 billion euro



Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated, on Thursday, that a renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is impossible. “We told international partners when we negotiated the PNRR that this is the final form, we all agreed, we signed a final form (...)