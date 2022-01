Knauf Insulation Acquires Gecsat Mineral Glasswool Factory In Mures County

Knauf Insulation Acquires Gecsat Mineral Glasswool Factory In Mures County. Insulation materials producer Knauf Insulation, part of Germany’s Knauf Group, has acquired the Gecsat mineral glasswool factory in Tarnaveni (Mures County). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]