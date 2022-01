At Least 90% Of State-Run Companies’ 2021 Net Profits To Be Distributed As Dividends



At least 90% of the net profits registered in 2021 by state-owned companies in Romania will be distributed under the form of dividends to shareholders under a provision included in an emergency ordinance amending the ‘cap and subsidy’ scheme aimed at supporting energy (...)