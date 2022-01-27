Bergenbier GM elected president of the Romanian Brewers AssociationThe members of the Romanian Brewers Association elected Mihai Voicu as president. Voicu is the general manager of Bergenbier SA, one of the largest brewing companies in Romania, part of the Molson Coors group. Mihai Voicu took over this position from Paul Barnett, the president of Ursus (...)
Polish Scallier to build new retail park in eastern RomaniaPolish company Scallier announced on January 27 that it obtained the building permit for a new retail park to be developed in Vaslui, eastern Romania. The facility will have a leasable area of 9,975 sqm and is scheduled to be put into service this year. According to the company, about half of (...)