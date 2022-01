NNDKP Assists Medicover On Acquisition Of Polaris Medical Hospital In Cluj-Napoca

NNDKP Assists Medicover On Acquisition Of Polaris Medical Hospital In Cluj-Napoca. Law firm NNDKP has assisted Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover Romania, one of the third largest private medical service providers in the country, in the transaction whereby the company acquired the Polaris Medical Hospital in Cluj-Napoca from the Socea (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]