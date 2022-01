Electric Vehicle Registrations In Romania Soar By 118% To 6.831 Units In 2021

Electric Vehicle Registrations In Romania Soar By 118% To 6.831 Units In 2021. The number of electric vehicle (EV) registrations in Romania soared by 118% in 2021 to a total 6.831 units and December was the best month with 2.099 new registrations, in line with an analysis by LEKTRI.CO, one of the leading players in the field of electric mobility in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]