Elefant Online Bonds Worth RON17.5M Start Trading On February 1, 2022. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday said the bonds issued by online retailer Elefant Online, worth almost RON17.5 million, would start trading on the Multilateral Trading System, under the ticker symbol ELF26, on February 1, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]