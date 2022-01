Cefin Trucks Ends 2021 With Over EUR88M Turnover

Cefin Trucks Ends 2021 With Over EUR88M Turnover. Cefin Trucks, sole importer and distributor of Ford Trucks in Romania, ended 2021 with a turnover of over EUR88 million and an average division growth of 30% against the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]