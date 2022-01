Romania's public deficit narrowed to 6.7% of GDP in 2021

Romania's public deficit narrowed to 6.7% of GDP in 2021. Romania's general government budget deficit was 6.7% of GDP in 2021, according to preliminary data revealed by finance minister Adrian Caciu. The Government will manage to end this year with a smaller deficit as well, he added. The official deficit target was set at 5.84% of GDP for 2022. (...)