Top 10 predictions for the Romanian real estate market in 2022. Colliers: 2022 could become both a record year and a transition period for the Romanian real estate scene



Top 10 predictions for the Romanian real estate market in 2022. Colliers: 2022 could become both a record year and a transition period for the Romanian real estate scene.

The Romanian real estate market has enough resources for a strong pick-up in activity in 2022, subject to how the pandemic will evolve, as well as other new themes, Colliers consultants predict. The repricing of risk and other post-pandemic trends will greatly influence the appetite and value (...)