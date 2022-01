Alta Seeds Reaches 6% Market Share in Romania in 3 Years

Alta Seeds Reaches 6% Market Share in Romania in 3 Years. Alta Seeds, a brand of Advanta Seeds, part of Indian group UPL, producing genetics for sunflower, sorghum or rapeseed in Romania and providing integrated services, has reached a 6% market share in Romania after a 3-year presence. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]