Philips Seeks to Hire 100 People for Orastie Plant

Philips Seeks to Hire 100 People for Orastie Plant. Philips Orastie, part of Dutch giant Philips, at present has 100 jobs available for unskilled workers at the home appliances plant of Hunedoara, where the company produces coffee machines and oral hygiene products. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]