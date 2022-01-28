Deloitte study: increased sales of health wearables, used including to monitor COVID-19 symptoms, and of gaming consoles; semiconductor shortage will continue in 2022



The global health wearables market, already big, is expanding fast, as 320 million health and wellness devices dedicated to consumer market will be sold worldwide in 2022 and that figure could reach 440 million units by 2024, according to Deloitte 2022 TMT (Technology, Media and Telecommunications) Predictions. Smartwatches are seeing rapid consumer adoption, as people use them not only to monitor steps by day (59%), workouts/athletic performance (42%) and heart health (37%), but also possible COVID-19 symptoms (11%), through functionalities such as alerts in case of low peripheral oxygen saturation - a life-threatening symptom that is hard for people to detect unassisted.