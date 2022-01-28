 
Health minister says Romania’s daily COVID cases could hit new records
Health minister Alexandru Rafila expects Romania to register another “spectacular growth” in COVID-19 infections in the coming period, with possible new daily records estimated for next week. This week, the number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubled in a single day - from 19,685 on January 25 (...)

The Metaverse rush sparks patent battles Market commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu The Metaverse, a virtual world in which users can move as avatars and interact with others, has become a hot topic beyond the traditional base of computer gamers, with tech giants like Facebook rebranding and investing massively (...)

Net Assets Of Investment Funds In Romania Grow 4.7% To RON53.7B In December 2021 The net assets of the 234 domestic and foreign open-end and closed-end investment funds operating in Romania grew by 4.7% in December 2021, to RON53.7 billion (EUR10.8 billion), and by 20.7% in 2021, the Association of Fund Administrators said (...)

At global level, Nestlà announces innovative plan to tackle child labor risks, increase farmer income and achieve full traceability in cocoa Nestlé has announced a new plan to tackle child labor risks in cocoa production. At the center is an innovative income accelerator program, which aims to improve the livelihoods of cocoa-farming families, while also advancing regenerative agriculture practices and gender equality, according to a (...)

Find out the history of your rides - Uber celebrates Personal Data Privacy Day From the technology that accompanies us every day we expect security on many levels, including privacy protection. Ensuring the greatest possible control over the visibility of personal data is a top priority for Uber. Uber Data Privacy Center is an in-app hub, located in the settings menu of (...)

Titi Aur Academy defensive driving school : A structured plan for road safety could reduce Romania's number of fatal accidents by 20% - 50% in 5 years Romania – the first in UE regarding the number of deaths per million inhabitants in road accidents In Romania, every day five people die as a result of a car accident Documentary about measures in Sweden Pedestrian certificate for children between 6 and 10 years old A phone weighs up... The (...)

PwC: CEOs In CEE, Including Romania, Start Looking At Markets Closer To Home For Growth CEOs in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), including Romania, are now looking to markets closer to home for potential expansion and growth opportunities, according to PwC’s CEO Survey 2022 for the CEE region.

SIF Transilvania Changes Name To Transilvania Investments Alliance Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) decided on Friday (Jan 28, 2022) to change the company’s name to Transilvania Investments Alliance, in line with a stock market report.

 


