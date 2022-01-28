Health minister says Romania’s daily COVID cases could hit new records

Health minister Alexandru Rafila expects Romania to register another "spectacular growth" in COVID-19 infections in the coming period, with possible new daily records estimated for next week. This week, the number of new COVID-19 cases almost doubled in a single day - from 19,685 on January 25 (...)