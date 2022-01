Norofert Appoints Mircea Fulga As Chief Operations Officer

Norofert Appoints Mircea Fulga As Chief Operations Officer. Norofert (NRF), Romania’s leading producer of organic inputs, said in a stock market report on Friday that the company’s Board of Directors decided the appointment of Mircea Fulga to the position of Chief Operations Officer (COO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]