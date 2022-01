Polish Scallier to build new retail park in eastern Romania

Polish Scallier to build new retail park in eastern Romania. Polish company Scallier announced on January 27 that it obtained the building permit for a new retail park to be developed in Vaslui, eastern Romania. The facility will have a leasable area of ​​9,975 sqm and is scheduled to be put into service this year. According to the company, about half of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]