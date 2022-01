Law Firm RTPR Advises SARMIS Capital On Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Smart ID Dynamics

Law Firm RTPR Advises SARMIS Capital On Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Smart ID Dynamics. Law firm RTPR has assisted private equity fund SARMIS Capital in relation to the acquisition of a majority stake in Smart ID Dynamics, a provider of software and hardware solutions, with a turnover above RON85 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]