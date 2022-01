OECD: Romania’s GDP Growth Projected To Grow By 4.5% In 2022 And 2023

OECD: Romania’s GDP Growth Projected To Grow By 4.5% In 2022 And 2023. A report released Friday (Jan 28) by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that, according to OECD predictions, Romania’s economy grew by 6.3% in 2021 and is expected to grow by 4.5% in 2022 and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]