Bergenbier GM elected president of the Romanian Brewers Association

Bergenbier GM elected president of the Romanian Brewers Association. The members of the Romanian Brewers Association elected Mihai Voicu as president. Voicu is the general manager of Bergenbier SA, one of the largest brewing companies in Romania, part of the Molson Coors group. Mihai Voicu took over this position from Paul Barnett, the president of Ursus (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]