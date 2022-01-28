Alesonor kicks off works at first phase of Amber Forest green residential project near Bucharest

Property developer Alesonor announced on January 27 that it started building the first villas of Amber Forest - a new green residential project close to Bucharest. The company says Amber Forest will be the first green suburb in Romania. The total investment is estimated at EUR 110 million, of (...)