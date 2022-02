Nikolay Kolev Takes Over As General Manager Of Help Net - Farmexim Group Starting Feb 1, 2022

Nikolay Kolev Takes Over As General Manager Of Help Net - Farmexim Group Starting Feb 1, 2022. Farmexim Group, which includes pharmaceutical wholesaler Farmexim and pharmacy chain Help Net, has put Nikolay Kolev in charge of its operations in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]