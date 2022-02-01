PM Citu: Whoever wants to renegotiate PNRR in order to increase pensions should better hurry and leave Romania and go to discuss this. PNL has not changed its opinion regarding the legislative draft law regarding the pension and wage system



PM Citu: Whoever wants to renegotiate PNRR in order to increase pensions should better hurry and leave Romania and go to discuss this. PNL has not changed its opinion regarding the legislative draft law regarding the pension and wage system.

Senate chair Liberal leader Florin Citu on Tuesday stated that those who want to renegotiate the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) in order to increase the pensions and have the power to convince the European Commission “should better hurry and leave Romania and go to discuss this,” (...)