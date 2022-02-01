Absolute record of infections with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania: 40.018 following over 122.000 tests

Absolute record of infections with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania: 40.018 following over 122.000 tests. A number of 40,018 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 19,887 more than the previous day, with over 122,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 4,123 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]